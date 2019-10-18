FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $41.12, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.54.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from FFW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

