Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,475 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,686 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HP by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,390,859 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $396,194,000 after purchasing an additional 313,469 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in HP by 2.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,469,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $238,454,000 after purchasing an additional 240,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HP by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,247,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $213,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,850,451 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $184,001,000 after purchasing an additional 516,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 645.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price target on HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $16.91 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

