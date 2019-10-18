Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,930 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.0% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $155,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,259,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.72.

MSFT opened at $139.47 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $142.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1,080.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

