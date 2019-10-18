Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 337.4% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 236.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $95.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

