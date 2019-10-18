Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 103.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,317,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,894,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 114.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 92.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,430,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 241.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,737,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 94.5% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $35.95. 135,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,093,939. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

FAST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $188,102.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,365 shares of company stock worth $1,937,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

