Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

FAST has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens lowered Fastenal from an overweight rating to an equal rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $35.92 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,365 shares of company stock worth $1,937,415. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 103.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,317,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,894,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 114.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fastenal by 92.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,430,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 241.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,737,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 94.5% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,984 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

