Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Major Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll Sells 28,642 Shares of Stock

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 28,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $186,459.42. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 176,400 shares of Falcon Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,241,856.00.

NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Falcon Minerals Corp has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $546.08 million, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.47.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLMN. ValuEngine raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

