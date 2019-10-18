Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC) Director Chantal Sorel Acquires 110,000 Shares

Falco Resources Ltd (CVE:FPC) Director Chantal Sorel purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$26,037.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at C$26,037.

Falco Resources stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of $48.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. Falco Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58.

FPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Falco Resources from C$2.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Falco Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Falco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.61.

Falco Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include a 100% interest in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp comprising approximately 67,000 hectares located in the Province of Québec.

