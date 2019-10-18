Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sells $9,925,850.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total value of $9,925,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sheryl Sandberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $9,950,600.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $10,316,900.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $10,032,550.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.62, for a total value of $9,989,100.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $189.67 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.16 and its 200 day moving average is $185.80. The stock has a market cap of $541.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Biegel & Waller LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.04.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

