Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s stock price rose 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.44, approximately 853,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 399,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

EYPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 165.24% and a negative net margin of 621.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,731,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,613 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,682.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 191,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 128,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

