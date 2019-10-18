Expanse Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Million (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $6,898.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Expanse has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 20,348,278 coins and its circulating supply is 16,307,941 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

