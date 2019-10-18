EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Position Increased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 46.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 17.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 95.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $94.76. 446,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,388. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $53.06 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.01.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.26. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $383,138.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,116 shares of company stock worth $1,628,440 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

