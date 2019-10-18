Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,879,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,803 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 147.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,920,000 after purchasing an additional 781,566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Evergy by 565.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 863,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,967,000 after purchasing an additional 734,160 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Evergy by 40.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,158,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,010,000 after purchasing an additional 626,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Evergy by 19.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,977,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,944,000 after purchasing an additional 324,016 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.19. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on Evergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $260,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $379,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $706,300. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

