Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.43% of Evelo Biosciences worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 121.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EVLO shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of EVLO opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.17. Evelo Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences Inc will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

