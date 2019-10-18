EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of -0.91.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). EuroDry had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

