Etherparty Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, ACX, Gate.io and HitBTC. During the last week, Etherparty has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $163,733.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00227085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.01131885 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029332 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00089729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, ACX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

