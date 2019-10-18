Ethereum Classic Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $4.44 or 0.00055688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, FCoin, Korbit and Coinut. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $507.44 million and $454.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.13 or 0.02184989 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 114,369,573 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinnest, ABCC, Ovis, Coinroom, Bitfinex, Instant Bitex, Koineks, Gate.io, LBank, Huobi, Coinbase Pro, Stocks.Exchange, BtcTrade.im, Coinhub, RightBTC, OKEx, Bithumb, OKCoin International, LiteBit.eu, Gatehub, BTC Trade UA, YoBit, Poloniex, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, CoinBene, Bitbns, Bibox, Cryptopia, Exmo, Bit-Z, Cryptomate, Bitsane, Exrates, EXX, CPDAX, Kucoin, BitForex, C-CEX, Coinone, Bittrex, Korbit, BTC Markets, CoinEgg, CoinExchange, HBUS, CoinTiger, Binance, Coinut, BCEX, FCoin, Liquid, BigONE, CoinEx, Indodax, QBTC, Kraken, ChaoEX, Crex24 and C2CX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.