Etablissementen Franz Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.77

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.77 and traded as low as $55.70. Etablissementen Franz Colruyt shares last traded at $55.70, with a volume of 21,100 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59.

Etablissementen Franz Colruyt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUYTF)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates food retail store network that includes 239 Colruyt stores, 135 OKay stores, 27 Bio- Planet stores, and 3 Cru stores, as well as 43 Dreamland stores in Belgium and 2 in France.

