ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.62

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.62 and last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 9131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley raised ESSILOR INTL S/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ESSILOR INTL S/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

