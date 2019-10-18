Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.74.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. ValuEngine cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $350.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, September 16th.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 1,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.49, for a total value of $518,350.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,919.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Burkart sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.99, for a total transaction of $497,796.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,964,000 after purchasing an additional 698,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,295,000 after purchasing an additional 420,856 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,458,000 after purchasing an additional 251,449 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 622,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,738,000 after purchasing an additional 110,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,680,000 after purchasing an additional 106,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $330.77. 10,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,133. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $235.51 and a fifty-two week high of $333.32. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $361.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

