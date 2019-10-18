ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ESSA Bancorp worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESSA opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

ESSA Bancorp Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

