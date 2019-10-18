Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ELS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $69.46.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3065 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

In related news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 53.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

