Eqube Gaming (CVE:EQG) Shares Up 9.1%

Eqube Gaming Ltd (CVE:EQG) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 100,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 122% from the average session volume of 44,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Eqube Gaming Company Profile (CVE:EQG)

eQube Gaming Limited designs, develops, distributes, licenses, and sells technology-based electronic bingo and social gaming solutions for the gaming markets in Canada, the United States, and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, eBingo and Linked Games. It offers eVent to integrate sales data from electronic bingo devices, linked bingo games, and bingo paper sales for reporting and tracking; CenTrax, a central control system over remote bingo halls; and Gecko electronic gaming system, a gaming solution for bingo players to replicate paper-based bingo.

