EOG Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 16,249 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,253% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,201 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $108.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $120.65. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $85.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.