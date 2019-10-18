Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST opened at $29.13 on Monday. Envista has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

Get Envista alerts:

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,000 in the last ninety days.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.