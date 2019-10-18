Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 101,950 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,920,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $456,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.01. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.08. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $93.42 and a 12 month high of $122.24.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

