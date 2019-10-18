Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 52,011,258 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3,994.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,011,258 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $1,698,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,827,000 after buying an additional 6,605,378 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 59,204,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,866 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,665,000 after buying an additional 2,567,188 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,914,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,770,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,527,000 after buying an additional 995,564 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $32.29. The company had a trading volume of 222,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $32.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

