Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 38,659 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $167,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7,926.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,270,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,764,000 after buying an additional 1,254,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,911 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 355,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 347,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 262,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $183.88. 8,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.88 and a 200-day moving average of $183.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $192.40.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2111 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.