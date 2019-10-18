Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

ETTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

ETTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,046. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 9.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.47.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.44). Equities analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.34% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

