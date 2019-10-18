Enigma Price Reaches $0.29 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. Enigma has a total market cap of $21.60 million and $261,056.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003627 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, AirSwap, Upbit and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00857699 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001000 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000152 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001075 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Upbit, OKEx, Mercatox, Liqui, Bittrex, Binance, HitBTC, AirSwap, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Tidex, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

