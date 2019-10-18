Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 41.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 867,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,639,000 after acquiring an additional 65,617 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 60.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

E has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE:E opened at $30.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Eni SpA has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $36.34.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $21.16 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eni SpA will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.9545 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni SpA (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.