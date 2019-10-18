ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ENG stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 9.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in ENGlobal Corp (NASDAQ:ENG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 607,816 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 2.22% of ENGlobal as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

