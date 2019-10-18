Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,433,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 331% from the previous session’s volume of 5,208,092 shares.The stock last traded at $4.16 and had previously closed at $3.49.
A number of research analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on Endo International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.
The stock has a market cap of $790.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.
In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Endo International by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Endo International by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Endo International by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 1,163,289 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Endo International by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Endo International by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
