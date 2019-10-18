Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,433,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 331% from the previous session’s volume of 5,208,092 shares.The stock last traded at $4.16 and had previously closed at $3.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on Endo International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

The stock has a market cap of $790.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International PLC will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,333.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Endo International by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Endo International by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Endo International by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 1,163,289 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Endo International by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Endo International by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

