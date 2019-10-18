Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 198.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 257.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENTA opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.93. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.98 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

