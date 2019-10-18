Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.29.

NYSE:ENBL opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Enable Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.49 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Trauschke bought 2,500 shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 303,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 97.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

