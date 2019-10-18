Emphy Price Tops $0.0134 (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. Emphy has a market cap of $106,079.00 and approximately $561.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emphy token can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Emphy has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00673448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013310 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy (EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io . Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

