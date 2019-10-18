Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $42,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $108.68 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,086,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock worth $28,252,925. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

