Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,292 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $374,525,000 after buying an additional 3,683,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $680,043,000 after buying an additional 913,279 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.4% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,421,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after buying an additional 894,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $60,368,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 55.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,461 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $125,913,000 after buying an additional 446,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.64.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $172,674.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $482,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $94.29. The stock had a trading volume of 109,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,283. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $108.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.48. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

