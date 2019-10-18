Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,370 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 2.4% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,705 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,511,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,768 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,484 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4,947.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,984 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 283,719 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

EA traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $94.54. The company had a trading volume of 757,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,283. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $108.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $46,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $73,201.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,430.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,609,608. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.