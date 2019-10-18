Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Electromed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

ELMD opened at $6.41 on Friday. Electromed has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electromed by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

