Electrolux (ELUXY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Electrolux had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Electrolux to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Electrolux stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

