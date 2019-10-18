El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Down 7.0% in September

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 868,900 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 30th total of 934,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, Director Eric B. Siegel sold 24,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $1,599,359.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Escudero sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $995,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,910 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 5,882.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 66.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

EE stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.53. El Paso Electric has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $67.86.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

