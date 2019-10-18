Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.72 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.34.

EIGR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,827. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $15.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

