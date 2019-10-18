eHealth Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,512 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,373% compared to the average daily volume of 142 put options.

In related news, CMO Timothy C. Hannan sold 19,785 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $2,043,196.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,145.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 99,516 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $10,378,523.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,440 and have sold 168,627 shares valued at $17,476,948. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in eHealth by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in eHealth by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $125.00 price objective on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised eHealth to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $150.00 price objective on eHealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, First Analysis raised eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.73.

eHealth stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. eHealth has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $112.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.98 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

