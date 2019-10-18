Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.79). Editas Medicine reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 118.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 412.70%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,591. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $999.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.02.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $134,135.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $27,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

