Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ETN. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.23.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 58,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88. The company has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $89.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,526.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,592 shares of company stock worth $8,501,148 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 69.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

