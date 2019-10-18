Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGRX. BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.76. 7,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.59. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.98.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 4,901 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $294,599.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,199. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

