Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 205.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.46. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 304.71% and a negative net margin of 781.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 564.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano purchased 16,667 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $50,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,328,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

