DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Down 5.2%

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) shares fell 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44, 5,113,426 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 59% from the average session volume of 3,210,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.07%.

In related news, CEO John M. Lawrie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.56 per share, with a total value of $495,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 17,900 shares of company stock worth $918,664 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 23.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,403,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 133.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,593,000 after buying an additional 2,402,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 369.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,520,000 after buying an additional 1,990,768 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 35.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,254,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,103,000 after buying an additional 1,897,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 91.1% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,699,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,741,000 after buying an additional 810,375 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

