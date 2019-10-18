Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 168,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67,306 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 869.5% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. ValuEngine lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,325.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,194.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,581 shares of company stock worth $2,422,653 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $94.78. 50,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

